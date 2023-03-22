DIG Partha Sarathi Mahanta's films to be screened at North East Film Festival

Guwahati, March 22: Deputy Inspector General of police Partha Sarathi Mahanta's two films are set to be screened at Mumbai's North East Film Festival.

These two short films will be screened among the 50 greatest films in the North East.

The event will take place at NFDC campus in Mumbai.

Notably, the two films Bohag Bohag Mon and Lachit The Warrior will have a video screening during the event.