Diesel price upped by 51 paise in Assam from midnight, to cost Rs 89.07

Guwahati, April 19: People from Assam woke up to an increased rate of diesel as State oil firms have raised diesel prices by 51 paise per litre from midnight of April 18.

With the increase of 51 paise the new rate of diesel will be Rs. 89.07 a litre. Earlier, diesel was priced at Rs. 88.56.

The price of diesel in Assam is determined by the dynamic fuel pricing system which is revised on a daily basis by State-owned oil firms. Several factors determine the price of diesel, including the rise in Rupee and US dollar exchange rate, international crude oil cost, demand, central and state tax, among others.

Meanwhile, the hike in diesel prices has raised concern among the people as an increase in the fuel cost would mean an increase in price of essential commodities.