Dibrugarh’s Burhi Dehing gets new mechanised boat service; farmers welcome boost

Dibrugarh, Sept 8: In an important boost to rural connectivity and economic activity, a new mechanised boat service has been introduced on the river Burhi Dehing at Telpani Azarguri Ghat under the Telpani Bamunikuria Panchayat in the Tengakhat development block, some 38 km from here.

The launch has brought a wave of relief and optimism among the residents, particularly the farmers, who rely heavily on water transport for their livelihood. The new transport facility, which has the mandatory safety equipment, was introduced on Friday and will significantly improve access to markets on both banks of the river, enabling residents of the area to travel more easily to key commercial hubs such as Tingkhong, Naharkatia, Rajgarh, and Moran, along with nearby areas like Belbari and Tengakhat.

The area, predominantly agrarian, has long struggled with inadequate transport infrastructure, hampering the movement of agricultural produce and essential goods. With the introduction of the mechanised boat service, local farmers, traders, and labourers can now travel more efficiently and cost-effectively, facilitating smoother trade and market access.

During times when country boat services were suspended, many daily wage earners who depend on work in the agricultural fields and small tea gardens on either side of the river were left without employment, as they had no means to cross the river and reach their workplaces.

Debeshwar Duarah, the operator of the boat service at the ghat, told The Assam Tribune that many wage earners and traders from Bamunkuria regularly cross the river to work in small tea gardens and the farms of local residents on the opposite bank. Similarly, a large number of people from the Sesabil area travel to Bamunkuria for trade, commercial activities, and employment opportunities, Duarah mentioned.

“This has been a long-awaited development for our community,” said Angel Aind, a local youth from Bamunkuria. “In the past, we faced significant challenges, especially in transporting our agricultural produce. With the introduction of the mechanised boat service, we can now move goods, motorcycles, and even light vehicles along with passengers, something that wasn’t possible with country boats, particularly during high water levels. This service is helping us save both time and money. The improved connectivity will not only ease transportation challenges but also stimulate the local economy by enhancing market linkages and creating more livelihood opportunities,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that previously, only traditional country boats were available at the ghat, but they had several limitations. They were unable to carry large numbers of passengers or heavy loads, making them inefficient for commercial and agricultural transport. Moreover, during periods of high water levels or swollen river conditions, these boats became unsafe to operate and were often withdrawn from service, disrupting connectivity and local trade.