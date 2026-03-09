Dibrugarh–New Delhi Rajdhani Express gets new stoppage at Diphu Railway Station

DIPHU, March 9: A special ceremony took place on Sunday at the Diphu railway station to celebrate the addition of a new stoppage for the popular Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express train.

The Divisional Railway Manager from the Northeast Frontier Railway has invited local Member of Parliament Amarsing Tisso to be the guest of honour and officially mark the train’s new stop.

This new stoppage aims to improve train travel for the people living in Diphu and the surrounding hill areas of Assam. The Rajdhani Express is a fast and comfortable train that travels between Dibrugarh in Upper Assam and New Delhi.

Having a stoppage in Diphu will make it much easier for residents, students, business travellers, and tourists to reach Delhi and other important stations along the way.

This addition comes after the Ministry of Railways approved new stoppages for several trains across Assam, including the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express at Diphu. This change has addressed long-standing calls for better train services in areas that have not had enough facilities.

Tisso has been a strong supporter of improved train services for the Karbi Anglong area and nearby districts.

The ceremony began at 9 am, in line with the train’s arrival or departure at the station. The community, tour operators, and travellers have welcomed this new stop, seeing it as a significant improvement for regional transport, economic growth, and overall convenience for everyone in this important part of Northeast India.