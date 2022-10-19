Dibrugarh: Vigilance sleuths arrest 2 employees from DTO

Guwahati, Oct 19: A Junior Assistant and an agent in the Dibrugarh DTO Office complex have been trapped and arrested today by a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam.

The Junior Assistant identified as Diptimoni Gogoi and the agent Pankaj Saikia were caught red-handed during the transaction of bribe money for facilitating offline payment of road tax.

As per reports, vigilant sleuths laid a trap in the office complex after a complaint was received related to the processing of land documents following which the duo were arrested for allegedly involving in corrupt practices.

Today, a Team from the @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed & arrested Sri Pankaj [email protected] (tout) & Smt Ditimoni Gogoi,Jr Asstt in DTO Office Dibrugarh after he accepted bribe money on behalf of suspect officer from the complainant for facilitating ofline payment of Road Tax. pic.twitter.com/AEp7GAbRHF — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) October 19, 2022



