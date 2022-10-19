Dibrugarh: Vigilance sleuths arrest 2 employees from DTO

Guwahati, Oct 19: A Junior Assistant and an agent in the Dibrugarh DTO Office complex have been trapped and arrested today by a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam.
The Junior Assistant identified as Diptimoni Gogoi and the agent Pankaj Saikia were caught red-handed during the transaction of bribe money for facilitating offline payment of road tax.
As per reports, vigilant sleuths laid a trap in the office complex after a complaint was received related to the processing of land documents following which the duo were arrested for allegedly involving in corrupt practices.
Guwahati, Oct 19: A Junior Assistant and an agent in the Dibrugarh DTO Office complex have been trapped and arrested today by a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam.
The Junior Assistant identified as Diptimoni Gogoi and the agent Pankaj Saikia were caught red-handed during the transaction of bribe money for facilitating offline payment of road tax.
As per reports, vigilant sleuths laid a trap in the office complex after a complaint was received related to the processing of land documents following which the duo were arrested for allegedly involving in corrupt practices.