Assam

Dibrugarh: Vigilance sleuths arrest 2 employees from DTO

By The Assam Tribune
Dibrugarh: Vigilance sleuths arrest 2 employees from DTO
Guwahati, Oct 19: A Junior Assistant and an agent in the Dibrugarh DTO Office complex have been trapped and arrested today by a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam.

The Junior Assistant identified as Diptimoni Gogoi and the agent Pankaj Saikia were caught red-handed during the transaction of bribe money for facilitating offline payment of road tax.

As per reports, vigilant sleuths laid a trap in the office complex after a complaint was received related to the processing of land documents following which the duo were arrested for allegedly involving in corrupt practices.


