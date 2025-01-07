Dibrugarh University scholars urge Governor to reconsider Assam hiring rules

Dibrugarh, Jan 7: Upset by the draft of the 'Assam College Employees (Provincialization) Rules, 2024' wherein it is proposed to conduct an examination for recruitment of assistant professors in colleges across Assam, the Dibrugarh University Research Scholars' Association (DURSA) today met the State Governor and expressed their opposition to the proposed new rule.

A five-member delegation of the research scholars' body of Dibrugarh University met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at the Circuit House here and submitted a memorandum, expressing their frustration over the proposed new rule. The five-member delegation included DURSA president Dimonjyoti Bora, vice-president Jon Jyoti Sahariah, general secretary Jyotirmoyee Saikia, assistant general secretary Dhruba Jyoti Sonowal and coordinating secretary Bituprative Boruah.

Like other research scholars across the State's universities, the members of DURSA stated that after qualifying in the national and state level examinations like NET/SLET and even after obtaining PhD, another recruitment examination is not at all required. Apart from not considering academic performance, teaching experience and number of research and publications, the proposed new service rules only demean the importance of national and state-level ex- aminations, the members mentioned.

The delegation also described the draft's omission of PhD as a qualification for recruitment of assistant professor as a glaring blunder, asserting that a doctoral degree is a fundamental requirement for academic positions in most institutions.

The research scholars sought the intervention of the Governor in ensuring reconsideration of the existing recruitment system with alterations if necessary. However, if a recruitment test is deemed necessary, the association suggested that PhD must be a compulsory criterion for the test while previous academic records, research publications, work experience, knowledge of the subject domain, interview and screening, etc., must also be taken into account for the recruitment process, the association mentioned in the memorandum.

DURSA president Dimonjyoti Bora told The Assam Tribune that they approached the Governor as he is the Chancellor of the University. "We ex- pressed our objection to the Chancellor of the University regarding the pro- posed new service regulations. We raised our opposition to the proposed new rules on behalf of the research scholars. The Chancellor listened to us and assured us of taking up the matter with the State government," Bora said.

The controversial draft Assam College Employees (Provincialized) Regulations, 2024, which has been prepared after making amendments to the Assam College Employees (Provincialized) Act, 2005, is about the appointment of teachers and other staff at provincialized colleges through recruitment exams. The merit of the candidates who are already eligible to apply for college teaching positions after clearing NET or SLET exams does not get weightage as per the proposed draft.