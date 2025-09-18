Dibrugarh University polls: 36 candidates in fray for 18 seats in high-stakes battle

Dibrugarh, September 18: A charged atmosphere gripped Dibrugarh University on Thursday, as over 6,000 students cast their votes in the keenly awaited union elections.

A total of 36 candidates are in the fray for 18 student representative positions, including the prestigious posts of president and general secretary of the Students’ Unity Forum.

The election has attracted three major factions of student politics — the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). Each group has fielded its candidates, making the contest one of the most closely watched in recent years.

From early morning, students were seen lining up enthusiastically at polling booths across the university campus, with election officials ensuring a smooth voting process. Security arrangements were also tightened to maintain peace and order during the exercise.

Speaking to the press, one of the candidates for the general secretary post said, “I have put forward my candidature with the aim of carrying forward the rich legacy of Dibrugarh University. My focus will be on addressing the issues faced by students and creating a more inclusive campus environment. The overwhelming support from my fellow students has given me the confidence to step into this election with hope and responsibility.”

Another candidate emphasised the importance of student unity, stating, “This election is not just about winning a post but about building a stronger voice for the student community. We want to ensure that every concern, from academic facilities to campus welfare, is heard and addressed effectively.”

With 36 aspiring leaders in the fray, the battle for representation is intense, and the outcome is expected to shape the future of student politics at Dibrugarh University.

At the time of filing this report, the counting is going on and election results are expected by the night.