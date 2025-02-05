Int'l Literary Festival 2025 with ‘Africa’ as central theme kicks off at Dibrugarh University

Dibrugarh, Feb 5: The International Literary Festival 2025 commenced today at Dibrugarh University with a grand opening ceremony at the Rangghar Auditorium.

Organised by Focal, a leading arts, culture, and literary organisation, in collaboration with Dibrugarh University, the four-day festival has brought together distinguished writers and litterateurs from 25 countries.

With "Africa" as its central theme, the festival aims to celebrate diverse literary traditions while promoting cross-cultural understanding.

More than 50 sessions and workshops will take place over the coming days, covering topics such as contemporary literature, translation studies, indigenous storytelling, and global literary trends.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by former Asam Sahitya Sabha President and eminent Assamese litterateur Dr. Nagen Saikia as the chief guest.

Speaking at the event, he said, “This is a moment of pride for Dibrugarh University. Hosting an international writers’ conference of this scale not only strengthens literary discourse but also fosters a deeper cultural exchange. I firmly believe that a person who cannot love nature and people can never truly become a writer.”

Internationally acclaimed Assamese filmmaker Jahnu Barua, Dibrugarh University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jiten Hazarika, renowned African writer Tete Misel Capamasi, and retired IAS officer V.B. Pyarelal were also present at the ceremony.

Dibrugarh University Registrar Dr. Paramananda Sonowal highlighted the importance of such global literary events, stating, “This is the second time that Dibrugarh University, in association with Focal, is hosting an international literary festival. With participation from foreign delegates and students from various universities, this festival provides an excellent opportunity for cross-cultural learning and engagement.”

Following the inauguration, attendees witnessed a documentary screening on Africa, followed by a vibrant cultural performance by African students from Dibrugarh University, adding a unique global essence to the festival.

The International Literary Festival 2025 is set to provide a dynamic platform for literary appreciation, intellectual discussions, and networking among writers, students, and literary enthusiasts. As sessions unfold over the next four days, the event promises to make a lasting impact on the literary landscape of the region.