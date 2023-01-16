Dibrugarh University bags Rs 11 crore prestigious research grant

Dibrugarh, Jan 16: Dibrugarh University (DU) has bagged a prestigious research grant of Rs 11 crores from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India under the scheme ‘Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (PURSE)’, a release stated.

This award is recognition to the University for its contribution towards research excellence by the major Science and Technology Departments and Centres and is given to work on a multidisciplinary research proposal entitled ‘designing multifunctional nanostructured materials for catalysis, energy and biological applications’. The main objective of the grant is to provide support for nurturing the research ecosystem and strengthening existing research infrastructure for scientific development.

Under this scheme, Department of Science and Technology , Government of India will provide financial assistance to the University for a period of four years to procure high end advanced instrumentation facilities for cross disciplinary application, research manpower, costs towards consumables, instrument maintenance facility, scientific social responsibility, hand holding of start-ups and industrial collaboration, organizing seminar / workshop etc. the release added.