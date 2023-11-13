Dibrugarh: Two brothers drown while performing ‘Pind Daan’ in Brahmaputra; one body recovered

Guwahati, Nov 13: In a tragic incident, the body of one of the brothers missing for six days was found floating in the Brahmaputra River in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Diganta Kakoti, who went missing six days ago along with his brother while performing a pind daan ceremony for their late mother at Mohanaghat.

According to sources, Diganta and his brother Ananta Kakoti performed a pind daan ritual in memory of the late mother at Mohanaghat six days ago, however, the ritual took a devastating turn when the former slipped and fell into the Brahmaputra River.

Later, in an attempt to save his sibling from drowning, Ananta jumped into the river but unfortunately, both were swept away by the powerful currents.

After six days, two men, going for their morning walk, spotted the body of one of the missing brothers floating in the river and immediately informed the police. The body was then recovered by the police in the presence of a magistrate and it was later identified as that of Diganta.

Meanwhile, the search operation for the recovery of Ananta's body is still underway.