Dibrugarh to witness maiden hoisting of tricolour by CM Sarma on Republic Day

Dibrugarh, Jan. 17: The tea city, considered to be Assam's second capital, is set to script history with the maiden hoisting of the national flag by the State's Chief Minister on January 26, the Republic Day event at the Khanikar ground in Dibrugarh.

A State Chief Minister has never in the past hoisted a tricolour in the district's Republic Day or Independence Day parade function. Months after the Dibrugarh Municipal Board was upgraded into a Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation on March 6, 2024, the city further gained considerable importance following the inauguration of the Chief Minister's Secretariat here on September 6, 2024.

After the formal inauguration of the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Dibrugarh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had declared that the State's Chief Minister will be unfurling the national flag in Guwahati on Independence Day while on Republic Day, the Chief Minister will be hoisting the tricolour in Dibrugarh.

Given the importance of the mega event, the district administration led by District Commissioner Bikram Kairi is making all efforts to ensure that the momentous event is a solemn and glorious one. As preparations are in full swing, the District Commissioner convened a second round of talks on Thursday with all the department heads and officers in charge of various cells formed for the conduct of the Republic Day celebrations. The DC reviewed the planning and arrangement of logistics on the ground from the various cells. He also enquired about the participation of contingents in the Republic Day parade, troupes in cultural programmes and other activities like exhibitions and featuring of various tableaux in the parade.

Meanwhile, on the security aspect, Superintendent of Police Veera Venkata Rakesh Reddy said that police have identified all entry points of the town where, he said, frisking and naka checking are being conducted round the clock. "At all entry points, police teams led by Sub-Inspector-level officers are deputed shift-wise and all vehicles are being searched to ensure that no explosive substances or persons suspected to cause disturbance in the city can sneak in. The Circle Inspectors, Deputy Superintendent of Police and other senior police officers are also engaged in continuous patrolling and checking in the entire district on a rotation basis," SP Reddy told The Assam Tribune.

- By Staff Correspondent