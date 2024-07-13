Dibrugarh student goes missing after slipping into Simen River while taking selfie

Dibrugarh, July 13: A student from Dibrugarh has gone missing after slipping into the Simen River while attempting to take a selfie.

The student, identified as Ajitesh Hazarika, along with six friends, arrived at Simen Chapori railway station while they were heading towards Murkongselek from Bairagimath.

The group of students, comprising students from different schools in Dibrugarh, ventured five kilometres towards Arunachal Pradesh to enjoy the scenic images.

Tragically, while capturing the moments on camera, Ajitesh climbed onto a rock to take a selfie and accidentally slipped into the river. Despite a friend’s immediate attempt to rescue him, they were unable to pull him to safety.

On being notified, the Simen Chapori police rushed to the spot. Subsequently, personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) initiated a search operation in the river.