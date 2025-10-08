Dibrugarh sees Congress-led candlelight march seeking CBI probe in Zubeen Garg case

Dibrugarh, Oct 8: In a collective display of solidarity and grief, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Debabrata Saikia led a candlelight march in the city on Tuesday to honour late Zubeen Garg, the legendary Assamese singer, composer, and cultural icon of the State. The march also served as a call for justice, with demands for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s sudden unnatural death.

The procession began at Rajiv Bhawan, the Congress party’s district headquarters, and proceeded solemnly through Mancotta Road, Thana Chariali, RKB Road, and HS Road before returning to its starting point. Hundreds of Congress workers, supporters, and citizens from all walks of life participated in the march, holding candles as a symbolic expression of mourning and collective resolve. As the crowd moved forward, chants for justice echoed alongside the melodies of Zubeen Garg’s songs, underscoring the emotional appeal for a proper probe into the untimely loss of one of Assam’s most beloved cultural figures.

Speaking to the media, the leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Debabrata Saikia reiterated the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, calling the circumstances surrounding his demise a ‘mystery’.

“The world has acknowledged Zubeen Garg’s talent, and his deep love for Assam and its people was evident in his songs, his work, and every word he spoke. He played a pivotal role in connecting the younger generation with the Assamese language and literature through his music, and also enriched society with his devotional songs. He was a unifying force who transcended generations, faiths, and communities,” Saikia said, and added that Zubeen was not just an artiste but the voice of the people, one who reflected the cultural ethos and social consciousness of Assam through his music and activism.

Referring to the singer’s untimely death abroad, Saikia expressed doubts about the local police’s jurisdiction and capacity to carry out an independent and effective investigation. “Given that the incident occurred outside the country, we believe the police may not be legally equipped to conduct a thorough probe. That is why we are demanding a judicial commission. We also believe that if the case is handed over to the CBI, the investigation can proceed more efficiently,” he said.

Reacting sharply to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s comments linking the Congress’s CBI demand to accused Shyamkanu Mahanta, Saikia said such remarks were unbecoming of a Chief Minister. “As the opposition, it is our democratic right to raise questions and present our perspective. We support the government on positive initiatives, but on this issue, we firmly stand by our demand for a CBI inquiry,” he asserted.

On allegations that the Congress is politicizing the issue, Saikia responded, “If raising public concerns is considered politics, then the actual politicization began when the Chief Minister, during an event in Delhi, placed a gamosa of a particular community – who were set to vote the next day – on Zubeen’s mortal remains. That was a clear political message.”

Saikia reaffirmed that the Congress stands with the people of Assam in seeking truth and justice in Zubeen Garg’s death and will continue to press for an impartial investigation. “The people of Assam deserve to know the truth. Any foul play must be brought to light, and those responsible, if any, must be held accountable,” Saikia asserted.

Former Union Minister Paban Singh Ghatowar and former Assam Minister Pranati Phukan were also at the forefront with CLP leader Debabrata Saikia during the candle light march.









Staff Correspondent