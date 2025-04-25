Dibrugarh registers highest-ever rainfall in 24 hours in April

Guwahati, April 25: In an unprecedented weather event, Dibrugarh recorded its highest-ever 24-hour rainfall for the month of April, with 187.7 mm of rain lashing the city since yesterday.

The figure shattered the previous April record of 124.6 mm set back in 1973, making it only the third instance when the city has seen over 100 mm of rain in April.

The current rainfall also ranks as the fourth highest 24-hour total across all months for Dibrugarh, with the all-time record standing at 231.5 mm in 1996.

According to officials from the Regional Meteorological Centre, the heavy downpour is a result of a dense cloud mass hovering over eastern Assam.

“There has been persistent and intense rainfall activity in districts such as Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and Dhemaji. The easternmost parts of the state have seen significant cloud buildup for a prolonged period,” a weatherman said.

Other areas were similarly impacted, Tinsukia recorded 160 mm of rain, while Naharkatiya received 140 mm. Dhemaji and Majuli both reported 70 mm of rainfall. Moderate showers were reported across most parts of Assam in the last 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast continued rainfall and thunderstorm activity over most regions of Assam until April 28. A gradual decrease is expected thereafter.

Despite the recent deluge, Assam continues to face a rainfall deficit this season. Since March 1, the state has recorded 35 percent less rainfall than average, making these recent showers both a relief and a challenge for residents and authorities dealing with water management and flood concerns.