Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani gets new coaches for passenger comfort: NFR

Guwahati, May 13: With a view to enhancing passenger comfort and travel experience, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has replaced the existing Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake of the train No. 20503 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Ex-press with a brand new LHB rake.

"The newly inducted rake will provide fresh interior, aesthetics, and new suspension systems, ensuring a smoother and safer journey for passengers. This upgrade is in line with the Indian Railways' continuous efforts towards modernizing rolling stock and delivering world-class services across its premium train segments," NFR chief public relations officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

He said that the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express serves as a vital conduit between the Northeastern region and the national capital, facilitating a wide spectrum of travellers.

"The newly inducted rake, freshly rolled out from the factory, replaces the older rake that had been in service for several years and had undergone natural wear and tear over time.

"Built as per the latest standards for furnishings, passenger amenities, and safety features, the new rake offers better reliability, enhanced travel comfort, and an overall improved journey experience simply owing to the freshness and better upkeep of the new rake, even though the overall coach design and technology remain largely similar," the CPRO said.

"This initiative aligns with the Indian Railways' broader vision of delivering world-class travel services across its premium train segments. By investing in the modernization of rolling stock, NFR reaffirms its dedication towards meeting the evolving expectations of passengers and enhancing the overall journey experience," Sharma added.