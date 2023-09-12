Dibrugarh mishap: Police confirm murder of woman found on roadside

Guwahati, Sep 12: In a surprising turn of events, Dibrugarh police has confirmed that the woman whose body was found lying on the roadside was allegedly murdered and not killed by accident.

Initial reports stated that the woman may have died in an accident, but a thorough probe was launched following suspicion.

Later, the evidence showed that the accused, who was lying unconscious next to her body, had struggle marks on his body.

The accused, identified as Aziz Ali, was arrested by police on Monday on the allegation of rape and murder of the woman.

Meanwhile, police are waiting for the post-mortem reports to confirm the exact time and reason of the death.

The body of the woman was found lying on the Bokul bypass road in Dibrugarh on Monday along with the accused lying beside her.

Right after the incident occurred, the mother of the deceased woman alleged foul play.

Reports claimed that Aziz Ahmed who is already married and was a father of two kids had pressurized Mehek for the last few months to accept his proposal. It is also to be mentioned that the victim's mother also alleged that her daughter was killed by Aziz.