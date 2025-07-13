Dibrugarh man arrested for circulating AI-generated obscene images of former partner

Dibrugarh, July 13: The Dibrugarh Police have arrested Pratim Bora, the prime accused in a case involving the circulation of morphed and explicit images of a woman on social media. Bora, identified as the woman’s former partner, allegedly used advanced artificial intelligence tools to superimpose her face onto pornographic visuals, falsely portraying her as part of the adult entertainment industry and residing in the United States.

The malicious act, apparently driven by personal vendetta following a breakup, sparked widespread outrage across Assam. Police have since confirmed that the content was entirely fabricated and intended solely at maligning the woman's reputation.

Following a formal complaint filed by the victim, the cybercrime unit launched a swift investigation that led to Bora’s arrest. During interrogation, it was revealed that he had used AI-powered platforms such as Midjourney AI, Desire AI, and OpenArt AI to generate the doctored content. Further, he had created multiple fake social media profiles and Gmail accounts to circulate the material.

A case has been registered under Dib PS Case No. 234/25 at the Dibrugarh Police Station, invoking several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)—Sections 336(4), 356(2), 74, 75, 294, and 351(2)—covering offenses related to cyber harassment, defamation, obscenity, and invasion of privacy.

The accused is currently in police custody and will be produced before the court, where the police are expected to seek a seven-day remand for further interrogation and retrieval of digital evidence.

Speaking to the press, SP-in-charge Sizal Agarwal confirmed the use of AI tools in the creation and dissemination of the visuals.

“We received a complaint from the victim stating that her circulating images were morphed and AI-generated. Based on the credentials she provided, we were able to track and apprehend the accused,” she said.

Agarwal also issued a strong warning that anyone found forwarding, sharing, or posting abusive comments on the defamatory content—even after knowing the truth—will face legal action. She appealed for public support for the victim and urged people to act sensitively, keeping in mind the emotional trauma she is enduring.