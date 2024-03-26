Dibrugarh LS Seat: Sarbananda Sonowal and Lurinjyoti Gogoi submit nomination papers

Guwahati, Mar 25: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi officially filed their nomination papers for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency in Assam on Tuesday.

Sarbananda Sonowal was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, cabinet minister Atul Bora, and other top leaders from the allied parties to the office of the Dibrugarh district commissioner.

Meanwhile, Lurinjyoti Gogoi sought blessings from his father and late mother before embarking on his journey to file a nomination for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Lurinjyoti is backed by the opposition alliance, INDIA, in the fight against the NDA government.

It may be mentioned that Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in three phases in Assam, and polling for Dibrugarh constituency will be held on April 19 in the first phase of the elections.