Dibrugarh: Hailstorm lashes parts of Upper Assam, Moran visuals go viral

Guwahati, Dec 27: Several parts of Upper Assam received a hailstorm on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted thunderstorm and lightning with hail at isolated places over Assam along with Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.





Several residents of Moran took to social media to post visuals of hailstones that lashed the town. The streets were covered in white due to the hailstorm causing the temperature to drop even further. While people were mesmerised by the white cover, some are comparing the scenes with Manali.



Meanwhile, IMD is forecasting more rainfall in the northeastern states. Dibrugarh will witness a minimum temperature 13 degree Celsius and a maximum of 26 degree Celsius along with a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, today.

