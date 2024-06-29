Dibrugarh faces severe flooding after torrential rains

Guwahati, June 29: Dibrugarh city witnessed a transformation overnight as relentless heavy rains turned the cityscape into what residents are now calling an “ocean”.

The torrential downpour has led to widespread flooding, causing knee-deep water to infiltrate the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation office.

This inundation is not limited to the municipal office. Several government and private offices across Dibrugarh have been similarly affected.

The flooding has seeped into various schools, social institutions, forest division offices, and main roads throughout the city, creating significant disruptions.

The severity of the situation is exacerbated by the inadequate and unscientific construction of drainage systems in the city.

According to residents, poorly planned drainage has resulted in artificial flooding, transforming streets into waterways.