Dibrugarh erupts in protest: 32 local groups demand protection of Assamese rights

Dibrugarh, Sept 2: Dibrugarh witnessed a significant outpouring of public dissent on Monday as 32 local organisations staged a major demonstration advocating for the rights of the indigenous people.

The protest, which echoes similar sentiments expressed in Sivasagar weeks earlier, focused on multiple issues.

Marching through the streets with banners and placards, demonstrators voiced their concerns over a range of issues that included enhanced safety for women, and measures to address land encroachment by non-Assamese communities, among others.

The protestors chanted slogans condemning what they describe as the “depleting state of affairs in Assam”.

One protestor expressed their frustrations, stating, “We want our land and identity protected. The way non-Assamese people are encroaching on our land and ruling as they please must end immediately. To safeguard the identity of the indigenous people of this state, if necessary, we will take matters into our own hands.”

The organisations presented a comprehensive list of 11 demands to the government, highlighting the need to ensure the preservation of Assamese identity.

These demands are as follows: