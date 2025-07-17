Dibrugarh-Delhi Rajdhani adds Diphu stop; first arrival at 11:21 pm on July 17

Diphu, July 17: In a positive move for the travellers to and from Assam’s hill areas, the Dibrugarh Town to New Delhi Rajdhani Express will now stop at Diphu railway station beginning from Thursday. This new stoppage has been made possible after a request from local Member of Parliament, Amarsing Tisso, who has been advocating for better train access in the region.

To celebrate this development, Tisso has been invited to attend an official ceremony at Diphu railway station at 11 pm on July 17. The first arrival of the Down Rajdhani Express at Diphu is expected at 23:21 pm on the same day. The Up Rajdhani Express will arrive at Diphu at 02:24 am on July 18. Both trains will stop for two minutes during these arrivals.

This new stop is anticipated to significantly help passengers in and around Diphu by providing a direct link to one of India’s most important train services, connecting Assam to the capital city, New Delhi.

The Dibrugarh Town to New Delhi Rajdhani Express runs daily and is known for its speed and comfort. It travels a distance of around 2,421 kilometres in about 37 hours and 35 minutes from Dibrugarh Town to New Delhi.