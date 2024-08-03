Dibrugarh club death: 3 detained for questioning in manager’s death

Dibrugarh, Aug 3: In a latest development in the murder of a club manager in Dibrugarh, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Crime, Sanjukta Parasar detained three members of the gymkhana on Friday night for questioning.

According to sources, IGP Parasar arrived in Dibrugarh and visited the crime site to take stock of the mysterious death of the manager Bhim Rajjak.

Notably, Bhim was found hanging inside the club staff’s restroom at Dibrugarh Gymkhana Club under mysterious circumstances on July 17.

The incident triggered a protest with an agitated crowd entering the club premises against the members of the club. Many people had alleged that it was a planned murder, due to which a heated situation took place.

According to the deceased Rajjak's brother, a group of members of the Gym Khana Club had been harassing him for some days over a transaction of some money.