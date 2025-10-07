Dibrugarh citizens advocate urban forest project to save city’s lush tea estates

Dibrugarh, Oct 7: Amid growing concerns over rapid urbanization and deforestation in the heart of the city here, citizens here are intensifying their demand for the creation of an urban forest to protect the city’s green heritage.

Residents have expressed concern that green spaces, particularly the lush tea plantations and mature trees within the Jalan tea estate, located in both the northern and southern parts of the city, are being cleared to make way for real estate and commercial developments. These green areas, they say, are vital not only for maintaining the ecological balance but also for preserving the natural charm of Dibrugarh, famously known as the ‘Tea City of Assam’.

In response, a group of environmentally conscious residents has formed Sustainable Green Dibrugarh, a non-political organization advocating nature conservation. The group has launched a campaign calling for the preservation of the tea plantations under the Urban Forest Project.

Speaking to reporters, Prof Paramananda Mahanta, former Professor of Physics at Dibrugarh University, said: “The existing plantations within the city must be retained for the greater good of its residents. The concept of urban forest must be implemented within city limits – creating it elsewhere will not benefit the local population.”

Echoing similar concerns, writer and social activist Juri Borah Borgohain said the city’s natural environment is being sacrificed in the name of development. “Dibrugarh is rapidly urbanizing. Tea gardens that once defined its identity are being cleared to make way for residential complexes, hotels, commercial buildings, and religious institutions,” she said. She added that the members already met with the management of Jalan tea estate and submitted a memorandum to the Assam Forest Department, seeking information on the recent felling of trees.

A delegation from Sustainable Green Dibrugarh also met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 14, and apprised him of the situation. According to Borgohain, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the matter and directed the District Commissioner, who was present at the meeting, to examine the issue of protecting 100 bighas of land as an urban forest. However, she alleged that the district administration has so far not shown any interest in their proposal and that no concrete steps have been initiated to move forward with the project.

Members of the organization argue that if the Assam government is willing to compensate plantation owners, approximately 100 bighas of green space within the city could be retained and transformed into an urban forest. They cited examples from cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad, where large tracts of urban land have been reserved to combat climate change, support biodiversity, and protect public health.

Sustainable Green Dibrugarh has also proposed that the planned urban forest be named in memory of late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, whose untimely death has sparked emotional responses across Assam. The members of the organization who addressed the media from the site of recent tree felling at South Jalan tea estate included Dr Ram Hazarika, Arpana Bora, Durga Barthakur, Subrat Barman, and Vishwavijay Phukan.