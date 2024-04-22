Dibrugarh Bridegroom goes to cast his vote on wedding day

Guwahati, April 22:As the first phase of Lok Sabha polls concluded across the nation, a surprising incident occurred in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on the voting day, where a bridegroom in his wedding attire made it to the festival of democracy and cast his vote on Friday.

The incident occurred in Dibrugarh’s Santipur area, and the bridegroom has been identified as Shubam Pal.



As per sources, Pal returned with his bride from Makum in Tinsukia and instead of going to his residence, the highly motivated voter went straight to the No. 112 polling station (Santipara Bengali High School) in Ward No. 12 to cast his vote.



The fully adorned bridegroom on voting day garnered huge attention from other voters while waiting in a queue to cast his vote.



Although for a short moment, Shubam did become a celebrity for photo buffs.







