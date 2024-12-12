Dibrugarh begins desilting of DTP drain to tackle artificial flooding

Dibrugarh, Dec 12: After a prolonged wait, the residents of Dibrugarh, who have been grappling with the recurring artificial flood due to clogged drains, poor sewerage system and other factors particularly during the monsoon, are now witnessing desilting works in the Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) drain.

The Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) has engaged a New Delhi-based firm, 'Manan Enterprises,' to clean the DTP drain as it is the main drain used to discharge rainwater and other liquid wastes from the city.

The firm has started the cleaning activity at the 'zero' point of the drain in Paltan Bazar area and the process will continue up to Laluka, covering a stretch of about 5 km.

The cleaning is likely to be completed by mid-March, 2025, Mayor Dr Saikat Patra told The Assam Tribune.

The DTP drain, which was excavated in the 1950s, had remained almost unmaintained, leading to huge deposition of sludge, garbage, water hyacinth and vegetation over time.

The residents including traders of the city and suburb areas here have had harrowing experiences of the recurring artificial flood, to the extent that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was compelled to take stock of the situation personally in July this year.

DMC Mayor Dr Saikat Patra admitted that the clogged and obstructed DTP drain is the major reason for large-scale artificial flooding in the city.

"Desilting works are underway in Jyotinagar, Babua Mill area and Laluka. Beyond Laluka, the cleaning will require the intervention of the district administration and the State government," he said.

In areas where cleaning equipment cannot have access, the Mayor said cleaning will be done manually by safai karmis. Five mini super suckers are being used for the purpose.

On the issue of encroachment and unauthorised construction along the DTP drain, the Mayor said that the matter would be taken up with the district administration and the government.

The existing drain, with a length of about 32 km, has its outlet at the Sessa river. From point zero in Paltan Bazar, the drain passes through Naliapool, Jyoti Nagar, Graham Bazar, Mancotta Road, Hanuman Singhania Road, Jayanta Dutta Path (old Cole Road), Chiring Chapori, Amolapatty and Laluka in the city.

Beyond the municipal limits, the drain flows through several Borpothar villages, the Bogibeel Chaulkhowa area and the Jamirah Loruwa mouza.

Dumping of garbage, deposition of sludge, encroachment along the drain and unauthorised constructions at numerous stretches of the drain sites, particularly the portion of the drain between Mancotta Road and Hanuman Singhania Road have constrained the waterway.

The subsequent authorities here had failed to address the issue. However, the Mayor has said that DMC will be strict in implementing laws relating to the disposal of garbage. He has appealed to the public to refrain from dumping waste into the drain.