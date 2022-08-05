Dibrugarh: 29 students suspended from school after violent clash

Dibrugarh, Aug 5: At least twenty nine students of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School here have been placed under suspension following violent clashes between the students of Class XI and XII on Thursday.

The reason behind the clash has not yet been established yet. The students became so aggressive that police had to provide security to the warring students in their hostels last night. Few among those injured had to seek immediate medical attention as they were reportedly attacked with school compass instruments.

Following the brawl, the school authorities declared two-day closure of the higher secondary section. The school management will initiate disciplinary action after conducting an internal inquiry when classes resume Monday, informed Bhaskar Sharma, Supervisor of the School.

Parents of the higher secondary students of the school who held a meeting with the school authorities today also sought exemplary punishment against the leading trouble makers. A section of the parents also submitted a memorandum to the principal, demanding expulsion of the violent attackers from the school.