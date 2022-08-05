84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Dibrugarh: 29 students suspended from school after violent clash

By Correspondent

Dibrugarh, Aug 5: At least twenty nine students of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School here have been placed under suspension following violent clashes between the students of Class XI and XII on Thursday.

The reason behind the clash has not yet been established yet. The students became so aggressive that police had to provide security to the warring students in their hostels last night. Few among those injured had to seek immediate medical attention as they were reportedly attacked with school compass instruments.

Following the brawl, the school authorities declared two-day closure of the higher secondary section. The school management will initiate disciplinary action after conducting an internal inquiry when classes resume Monday, informed Bhaskar Sharma, Supervisor of the School.

Parents of the higher secondary students of the school who held a meeting with the school authorities today also sought exemplary punishment against the leading trouble makers. A section of the parents also submitted a memorandum to the principal, demanding expulsion of the violent attackers from the school.

Correspondent


More in Entertainment
Dibrugarh: 29 students suspended from school after violent clash

Dibrugarh: 29 students suspended from school after violent clash

Guwahati: Police launch probe after two men abduct infant

Guwahati: Police launch probe after two men abduct infant

Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Garima Hazarika passes away at 83

Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Garima Hazarika passes away at 83

Next Story
Similar Posts
Guwahati: Police launch probe after two men abduct infant
2022-08-05T14:40:09+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 5: A two and a half-year-old infant was allegedly abducted by two unidentified...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Garima Hazarika passes away at 83
5 Aug 2022 7:27 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 5: Renowned exponent of Sattriya and Odissi dance forms, Smt. Garima Hazarika, passed...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Himanta Biswa Sarma writes letters to other CMs urging them to include Lachit Borphukan in syllabus
4 Aug 2022 11:26 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 4: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has written letters to his counterparts of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam becoming hotbed of jihadi activities: CM
4 Aug 2022 8:36 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 4: Assam has become a hotbed of "jihadi activities" with five modules having links...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Guwahati: Police recover drugs from couple at Birubari; duo detained
2022-08-04T17:15:49+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 4: With the continuation of the anti-drug campaign by the Assam Police, a raid was...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

AASU locks up Raha ASEB office alleging power supply irregularities
3 Aug 2022 11:04 AM GMT

Raha, Aug 3: The Raha unit of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Wednesday staged a demonstration...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam: 315 Japanese Encephalitis cases reported in State, toll rises to 52
2022-08-05T11:55:15+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 3: As per reports issued by the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, as many as...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Camp of newly formed militant group busted in Karbi Anglong; 3 held
2022-08-03T16:24:50+05:30

Diphu, Aug 3: Again a new terror group in the name of Karbi United Liberation Army (KULA) has come...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Morigaon hospital's image featured in Indian postal stamp map
3 Aug 2022 10:12 AM GMT

Morigaon, Aug 3: The Baghara State Hospital in Morigaon under the State Health department has made...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Medical dictionary and textbooks to be published in Assamese language soon
2022-08-05T11:55:29+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 3: Medical dictionary-cum-lexicons and textbooks will be available soon for medical...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Two girls missing from Assam found in New Delhi; trafficking suspected
3 Aug 2022 5:34 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 3: In a joint operation carried out by the Assam Police and the Northeast wing of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Roof collapses at Bongaigaon railway station; 8 people injured
3 Aug 2022 5:00 AM GMT

Bongaigaon, Aug 3: Eight labourers were injured after a shed under construction at platform no.2 of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Karbi Anglong police seizes drugs worth Rs 15 crores, 3 persons held.
2022-08-05T11:55:47+05:30

Diphu, Aug 2: The Karbi Anglong Police during the Anti Drug Operation seized a huge cache of drugs,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Dibrugarh: 29 students suspended from school after violent clash

Dibrugarh, Aug 5: At least twenty nine students of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School here have been placed under suspension following violent clashes between the students of Class XI and XII on Thursday.

The reason behind the clash has not yet been established yet. The students became so aggressive that police had to provide security to the warring students in their hostels last night. Few among those injured had to seek immediate medical attention as they were reportedly attacked with school compass instruments.

Following the brawl, the school authorities declared two-day closure of the higher secondary section. The school management will initiate disciplinary action after conducting an internal inquiry when classes resume Monday, informed Bhaskar Sharma, Supervisor of the School.

Parents of the higher secondary students of the school who held a meeting with the school authorities today also sought exemplary punishment against the leading trouble makers. A section of the parents also submitted a memorandum to the principal, demanding expulsion of the violent attackers from the school.

Correspondent


More in Entertainment
Dibrugarh: 29 students suspended from school after violent clash

Dibrugarh: 29 students suspended from school after violent clash

Guwahati: Police launch probe after two men abduct infant

Guwahati: Police launch probe after two men abduct infant

Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Garima Hazarika passes away at 83

Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Garima Hazarika passes away at 83

Similar Posts
Guwahati: Police launch probe after two men abduct infant
2022-08-05T14:40:09+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 5: A two and a half-year-old infant was allegedly abducted by two unidentified...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Garima Hazarika passes away at 83
5 Aug 2022 7:27 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 5: Renowned exponent of Sattriya and Odissi dance forms, Smt. Garima Hazarika, passed...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Himanta Biswa Sarma writes letters to other CMs urging them to include Lachit Borphukan in syllabus
4 Aug 2022 11:26 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 4: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has written letters to his counterparts of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam becoming hotbed of jihadi activities: CM
4 Aug 2022 8:36 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 4: Assam has become a hotbed of "jihadi activities" with five modules having links...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Guwahati: Police recover drugs from couple at Birubari; duo detained
2022-08-04T17:15:49+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 4: With the continuation of the anti-drug campaign by the Assam Police, a raid was...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

AASU locks up Raha ASEB office alleging power supply irregularities
3 Aug 2022 11:04 AM GMT

Raha, Aug 3: The Raha unit of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Wednesday staged a demonstration...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam: 315 Japanese Encephalitis cases reported in State, toll rises to 52
2022-08-05T11:55:15+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 3: As per reports issued by the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, as many as...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Camp of newly formed militant group busted in Karbi Anglong; 3 held
2022-08-03T16:24:50+05:30

Diphu, Aug 3: Again a new terror group in the name of Karbi United Liberation Army (KULA) has come...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Morigaon hospital's image featured in Indian postal stamp map
3 Aug 2022 10:12 AM GMT

Morigaon, Aug 3: The Baghara State Hospital in Morigaon under the State Health department has made...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Medical dictionary and textbooks to be published in Assamese language soon
2022-08-05T11:55:29+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 3: Medical dictionary-cum-lexicons and textbooks will be available soon for medical...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Two girls missing from Assam found in New Delhi; trafficking suspected
3 Aug 2022 5:34 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 3: In a joint operation carried out by the Assam Police and the Northeast wing of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Roof collapses at Bongaigaon railway station; 8 people injured
3 Aug 2022 5:00 AM GMT

Bongaigaon, Aug 3: Eight labourers were injured after a shed under construction at platform no.2 of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Karbi Anglong police seizes drugs worth Rs 15 crores, 3 persons held.
2022-08-05T11:55:47+05:30

Diphu, Aug 2: The Karbi Anglong Police during the Anti Drug Operation seized a huge cache of drugs,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X