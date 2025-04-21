Dhubri’s long-awaited court building to open on April 26; CM likely to attend

Dhubri, April 21: The legal fraternity and citizens of Dhubri are preparing for the inauguration of the newly constructed five-storey District Judicial Court building, slated for April 26.

A special programme will be held within the court premises to mark the occasion, which will be attended by the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Vijay Bishnoi, along with three other judges.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is also expected to grace the event, adding weight to this long-anticipated moment in the district’s judicial history.

“This transition is not just about brick and mortar. It reflects our progress and honours a rich legal heritage,” said Nurul Islam Choudhury, President of the Dhubri Bar Association.

Notably, the site of the new court building carries a grim chapter in Assam’s legal history. It once housed the residence of District and Sessions Judge Upendra Nath Rajkhowa, who, in 1970, murdered his wife and two daughters with the help of a domestic aide.

He was sentenced to death and hanged in 1976—a case that shook the state’s conscience.

“The foundation stone for the new building was laid on December 2, 2017, following the demolition of that ill-fated residence. After nearly eight years, this complex stands as a symbol of renewal and hope,” said Kamal Hussain Ahmed, Secretary of the Dhubri Bar Association.

Dhubri’s judicial roots stretch back to 1765, when the region—then part of the Goalpara estate—was absorbed into the Rangpur Collectorate under British control following the Battle of Buxar.

The district underwent several administrative transformations before finally becoming part of Assam’s judicial fold in 1868.

The court headquarters shifted from Goalpara to Dhubri in 1879 on land acquired from the Zamindar of Gauripur.

For much of the 20th century, Dhubri remained under the Lower Assam judgeship with headquarters in Guwahati until 1966.

As Dhubri turns a fresh page, the inauguration of the new court building promises to be more than a ceremony—it is a tribute to a resilient legal legacy and a step towards a modern judicial future.