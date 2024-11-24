Dhubri's HIV crisis: Over 300 cases reported in 2024; injectable drug use fuelling surge

Dhubri, Nov 24: Dhubri district is grappling with an alarming public health crisis as intravenous drug use emerges as the leading cause of a spike in HIV/AIDS cases. Between January and October 2024, over 300 people were diagnosed with the virus, with 95% of cases linked to needle-sharing among drug users.

Dr. Mirdha Sanowar Hossain, District TB and AIDS Control Officer, revealed that 30 to 40 new cases are being reported monthly, highlighting the concerning impact of substance abuse. “The sharing of needles has become the primary cause of transmission. Among those affected are students and young women, which shows the epidemic is touching every section of society,” Dr. Hossain said.

The rise in injectable drug use among Dhubri’s youth has intensified the crisis. Experts believe the lack of awareness about safe practices and the dangers of needle-sharing is fuelling the epidemic. Public health experts stress that addressing the crisis requires more than medical interventions. The epidemic’s roots lie in social and behavioural factors, including widespread substance abuse and inadequate education about HIV prevention.

“Needle-sharing is not just a medical issue; it reflects a deeper societal problem. Intervention efforts must include community outreach, education, and targeted campaigns to address drug abuse and risky behaviours,” an expert noted, requesting anonymity.

Efforts to address the issue are underway, including a 60-day awareness campaign launched in August. Dr. Hossain noted some progress, with a slight decline in cases reported in October. “Since we started the campaign, we’ve seen cases begin to decrease, but there’s a long way to go,” he added.

However, challenges remain. The district currently lacks a dedicated Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centre, a critical resource for HIV treatment. Plans are in place to establish one at Dhubri Medical College and Hospital, but for now, the district relies on limited services from two Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTCs).

As Dhubri fights this dual challenge of rising HIV cases and substance abuse, the district’s situation is concerning and experts warn that if not addressed, the crisis could escalate into a full-scale public health emergency.