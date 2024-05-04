Dhubri’s Electoral Battle: A triangular tussle for parliamentary seat

Dhubri, May 4: In Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency, the stage is set for a triangular contest that pits the incumbent, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, against Rakibul Hussain and Zabed Islam in a battle that could reshape the region’s political landscape.

Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, a name synonymous with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), is seeking his fourth term. His tenure has been marked by both controversy and acclaim, but his grassroots connection with the electorate remains his strongest suit. Ajmal’s campaigns have been focusing on his past achievements and future promises.



Rakibul Hussain, the Congress MLA from Samuguri, carries the hopes of a party looking to regain its lost glory. With the backing of national leaders and the support of influential regional voices like Akhil Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Islam’s campaign has been a whirlwind of rallies and roadshows stretching from the banks of the Brahmaputra in Chenga to the remote corners of Mankachar.



Zabed Islam of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) represents the aspirations of a coalition confident in its development agenda. The AGP-BJP alliance has thrown considerable weight behind Islam, with Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, leading the charge. The CM addressed three rallies on Thursday and the rallies have been a show of strength, signalling the alliance’s commitment to capturing this crucial seat.



The electorate of Dhubri, with a vast Muslim majority, is divided yet united in their desire for progress. Some yearn for change, others seek alignment with the central powers, and many remain loyal to the familiar. This division is the crux of the electoral battle, with each candidate vying to address these disparate yet convergent aspirations.



Infrastructure has emerged as a key battleground issue. The Dhubri-Phulbari bridge has become a symbol of political one-upmanship. The Congress credits the Manmohan Singh government for its inception, the BJP lauds Prime Minister Modi for its realisation, and the AIUDF attributes its existence to Ajmal’s relentless efforts. The Dhubri Medical College and Hospital are similarly contested, with each party claiming its share of the credit.



As the campaign reaches its zenith, the candidates remain buoyant, each asserting their imminent victory. But the true arbiters of this contest are the 2,643,403 voters who will cast their ballots on May 7, 2024. Their verdict, awaited with bated breath, will be revealed on June 4, 2024.



The Dhubri constituency, with its strategic importance, stands at a crossroads. The upcoming election is not just a choice between candidates but a decision on the trajectory of development and governance.

