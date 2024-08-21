Dhubri youth arrested in major job scam; hundreds duped with fake govt offers

Dhubri, Aug 21: A tense situation prevailed in Dhubri on Wednesday after a youth accused of running a job scam, was arrested for allegedly duping hundreds by promising them government jobs.

Rohit Sarkar is accused of orchestrating a fraudulent scheme in which he issued fake appointment letters for positions, primarily targeting roles in the Central GST office.

The victims, who were desperate for employment, were charged between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 10,000 each, with the promise of securing government jobs.

The scam was exposed when the deceived individuals were instructed to report to the Dhubri Central GST office on August 20 and August 21 for their supposed job placements.

Upon arrival, they discovered that no such jobs existed, and they had been duped.

The situation quickly escalated as the frustrated victims confronted Sarkar at his residence, leading to his immediate arrest by the local police.

A search of Sarkar’s home uncovered a stash of fake documents, stamps, and seals used in the fraudulent operation.

The arrest has sparked widespread outrage in the region, with many young job seekers expressing their anger over the exploitation and financial loss they suffered.

Police have detained Sarkar and are continuing their investigation into his activities.

This incident comes on the heels of a similar case in June, where a youth named Deepjyoti Das was publicly thrashed after being accused of duping several people by promising jobs at the Guwahati Oil Refinery.

Das allegedly posed as an officer of the refinery, misappropriating large sums of money from job seekers in exchange for false job offers and contracts.