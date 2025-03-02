Dhubri villagers build 1.3-km embankment without government aid

Dhubri, Mar 2: Villagers from Nichinpur and nearby areas under Fakirganj Police Station in Dhubri district have successfully constructed a 1.3-kilometre embankment along the Brahmaputra River, without any government assistance.

Following the devastating 2024 floods that destroyed farmland and homes, residents repeatedly urged the government to take preventive measures.

However, with no response, they took the matter into their own hands.

Under the leadership of committee president Rahim Uddin Ahmed and secretary Tarachand Ali, the villagers pooled resources, collected donations, and volunteered their labour to undertake the ambitious project.

The embankment, aimed at protecting thousands of hectares of agricultural land and human settlements, has become a symbol of community resilience against persistent flooding and soil erosion.

For decades, the Brahmaputra River has caused extensive damage in the char areas of Dhubri district, with villages like Nichinpur, Beldubi, Medortari, Chirakuti, and Dingdinga facing relentless erosion.

Constructed upstream from Bura Buri Dham in Kulamuya Choto Nichinpur, the embankment was built using sand deposited by the river and reinforced with boulder pitching along a critical 300-meter stretch.

Heavy machinery such as JCBs and tractors were voluntarily provided by locals, while private engineers offered technical guidance. The committee now plans to strengthen the embankment further by placing geobags along its foundation.

"This project was born out of necessity. The river has been eating away our land for years, and we could not wait for the government any longer," said Rahim Uddin Ahmed.

The self-driven initiative has received widespread appreciation, setting an inspiring example of grassroots-led disaster mitigation. While many flood-prone communities in Assam wait for government intervention, the villagers of Nichinpur have demonstrated that collective action can bring tangible solutions.

"We are proud of what we've achieved, but this embankment is not a permanent solution. The government must step in with scientific erosion control measures to protect our lives and land," said committee secretary Tarachand Ali.

Despite their remarkable effort, the initiative underscores the growing crisis of river erosion in the char areas of Dhubri district. The Brahmaputra’s aggressive course has displaced thousands of families over the years, threatening both livelihoods and infrastructure.