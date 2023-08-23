85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Dhubri: Vigilant sleuths arrest govt official for taking bribe

By The Assam Tribune
Dhubri: Vigilant sleuths arrest govt official for taking bribe
Guwahati, Aug 23: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team arrested a government official on bribery charges in Assam's Dhubri district on Wednesday.

The arrested person has been identified as Bablu Dey posted as AFS, Range Officer at at the office campus of Sapatgram, Dhubri Forest Division.

The vigilance cell claimed that Dey was apprehended immediately after he accepted bribe for not disturbing the complainant in running his legal Sand Mahal.

Further investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


