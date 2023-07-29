Dhubri: Two dead, four injured in road accident

Guwahati, Jul 29: A fatal road accident took place in Dhubri district on Saturday where two persons identified as Abdul Ajit and Mamar Ali were killed and four people sustained grievous injuries.

The mishap occurred at Bilasipara National Highway 17 near Nayahat village after a truck lost its control and collided with two tempo vans.

Following the tragic accident police reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital for further treatment.