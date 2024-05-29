Dhubri: Tragedy strikes Bilasipara as storm Remal unleashes havoc

Dhubri, May 29: The impact of cyclone Remal has caused widespread destruction in Dhubri district's Bilasipara, claiming the life of a young student and leaving several injured.

A class I student of Shankardev Shishu and Vidya Niketan was tragically killed when the autorickshaw carrying him and other students toppled over amidst the violent storm. The incident occurred while the student was on his way to school, accompanied by his mother.

The bereaved mother, who sustained injuries in the accident, is among the four others who were hurt during the calamity. The local community has been shaken by the loss of such a young life and the impact on the families involved.

Shivam's residence, located in the village of Jamduar, has become the site of mourning as neighbours and relatives gather to support the family during this difficult time.