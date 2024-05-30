Dhubri teacher accused of sexually harassing male student

Dhubri, May 30: A shameful incident has shocked the town of Dhubri as a teacher of a private school has been accused of sexually harassing a male student in Class VII of his school.

The case came to light after a complaint was filed at the Dhubri Sadar police station by the victim’s father over the alleged sexual assault and humiliation of a thirteen-year-old student at a private school in Dhubri town by a teacher.

In spite of a complaint, the accused teacher, identified as Jahangir Alom, a resident of village Jhagrarpar near Itbhata area, has not yet been taken into custody by the Dhubri police, which has caused a great deal of public indignation and raised concerns about how the local authorities are treating the case among the town's citizens.

The victim’s father stated that his son attends a private school located on GTB Road in Dhubri, where he is enrolled in class 7. On May 14, at around noon, my son came home from school upset and told me that one of his teachers had forced him to go to the toilet and harassed him sexually to fulfil his sexual desires, threatening to kill him if he told anybody about the incident.

The victim’s father immediately lodged a complaint against the accused teacher, Alom, at Dhubri Sadar police station on May 15, following which a case was registered in Dhubri Sadar PS Case No. 163/24, U/S-341/506 IPC. R/W-10/12/21 of the POCSO Act.

Since then, the abused student has completely discontinued going to school because of a mental breakdown. The parents of the student have requested that the teacher be disciplined in light of this unfortunate incident.

Conversely, the principal of the school cynically states in front of the media that she was not at the school on the day the incident happened and that she only learned about the unfortunate incident when the student's guardians arrived to report it.

The principal said that Alom, the accused teacher, had been dismissed from the school after a joint meeting with the guardians of the student and the teacher. During the meeting, Alom pleaded for forgiveness of his transgressions.

It may be mentioned that the school has always come into the limelight for different controversial reasons. Previously, it was alleged that the school was operating without proper documentation and required permissions. Many also allege that the school is being run by incompetent authorities.

Surprisingly, the school, which was established in 2013, has only 15 students in its nine classes. Locals believe that this low number of students is due to such sexual assaults, and out of shame, the guardians do not report to the police but change the school.