Dhubri students escape violence-hit Bangladesh with police assistance

Dhubri, July 20: A group of students from Dhubri, Assam, successfully escaped from violence-hit areas in Bangladesh with the assistance of the Bangladeshi police.

The students travelled through the Darsana-Joynagar Border Road and safely reached India on Friday evening and reached Dhubri on Saturday afternoon.

The escape took place on July 19, when the students were led by Bangladeshi police from Darshana, Bangladesh, to the Gede Border. Among the group was Asif Hussain, who recounted the harrowing journey in a telephonic conversation with reporters. Hussain detailed how the police guided him and 60-70 other students, most of whom are medical students from Assam and West Bengal, along with students from other parts of the country out of the turmoil.

The group left Bangladesh around 2 am and arrived at the Gede Border at approximately 3:30 pm on Friday. From there, they boarded a train to Sealdah Station, West Bengal, reaching their destination at 7 pm on Friday. The students then took a train to Coochbehar Station at 11:30 pm, finally arriving in Dhubri.

“While we were staying in the rural area of Manik Ganj, things were not as severe as in Dhaka. However, the situation escalated in Manik Ganj town. The main unrest is happening in Dhaka, but tragically, three local students lost their lives in Manik Ganj town," Hussain reported.

Alongside Asif Hussain, five other students from Dhubri district, including one female, are making their way back to their homes. "One of our friend's fathers sent a vehicle, which is how we travelled back to our district," Hussain added.

This coordinated effort between the Bangladeshi police and the students highlights the challenges faced by those caught in conflict zones and the crucial role of cross-border cooperation in ensuring their safety.