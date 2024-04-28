Dhubri: Shukur Ali emerges as viral political figure in election race

Dhubri, April 28: In a surprising twist, the 2024 General Elections for the Dhubri Lok Sabha Constituency have taken an unexpected turn as the spotlight is now firmly fixed on a candidate who defies convention, grammar rules, and even the rules of mainstream politics, Shukur Ali.

Shukur Ali, representing the Asom Jana Morcha, has emerged as the viral political personality in this electoral race. Shukur Ali burst onto the political scene during the 2019 general elections as an independent candidate. His broken English and unique ways of expressing his views catapulted him to internet stardom. Shukur Ali's linguistic gymnastics are the real showstopper.

Ali has remained under the spotlight since the General Elections 2019 as he is not content with just politics, he moonlighted as a music video star as he grooved to catchy tunes, all while maintaining his enigmatic aura. A few months ago, he found himself in the spotlight again—this time for allegedly smuggling beef.

Fast forward to 2024, and Shukur Ali is no longer an underdog. He's the talk of the town, the toast of the tea stalls, and the subject of countless memes. Major parties are invoking Shukur Ali's name left, right, and center. It's the ultimate political comparison.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in recent public meetings, sarcastically said, “In Dhubri, Shukur Ali is going to win. His position is better than that of all the other candidates. If the youths of Samuguri are to believe, people of Dhubri are with Ali.”

AIUDF's senior leader and Dhubri MLA, Nazrul Islam, didn't mince words. “Sukur Ali is a better candidate than Congress's Rakibul Islam. At least Ali will have a stand in Parliament. His Hindi is better than Rakibul Islam.”

Shukur Ali isn't your typical politician. He's a one-man show, a walking meme, and a social media sensation. His campaign strategy includes attending micro level public meetings at village levels and featuring in vlogs with his linguistic acrobatics.

However, memes are one of the major campaigning strategies adopted by Ali, as memes featuring Shukur Ali are getting viral almost everyday .

Is Shukur Ali a political genius or a cosmic glitch? Only time will tell. But one thing's for sure: He's turned the Dhubri elections into a more interesting event.