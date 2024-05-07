Dhubri: Residents of Kuti Bhamundanga boycott voting due to lack of basic amenities

Dhubri, May 7: The electorate of Kuti Bhamundanga (Bhamundanga Pt-III), located near Agomoni, unanimously boycotted the voting process at polling station number 59 under the Golakganj LAC.

As the third phase of polling concluded on Tuesday, not a single voter exercised their franchise by the end of the day at the polling station number 59 under Golakganj LAC.

This collective decision by the villagers is a protest against the lack of basic civic amenities. The electorate has taken a firm stand, demanding the construction of river embankments to prevent erosion by the Rayadak River and the building of roads for essential connectivity. The slogan "No Road No Vote" has become synonymous with their struggle, highlighting a community's plea for survival and development.

The polling centre, which is located at the Assam-West Bengal border and caters to 787 voters, remained unattended by the electors. The villagers of Kuti Bhamundanga have chosen to boycott the ballots to emphasise their plight and the urgent need for infrastructural support.



