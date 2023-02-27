Dhubri: Residents of Binnachara alleged poor quality work in embankment projects

Dhubri, Feb 27: Soil erosion has caused destruction at several villages under the Binnachara Gram Panchayat as the Gangadhar River here in the last two decades has completely washed away four villages and partly eroded more than six villages, displacing thousands of people from their own land. Now when the embankment is being constructed, people alleged that it is not made as per rules.

The residents of the area stated that in the ongoing construction of the 1400 metre long embankment, misappropriation of govt funds is taking place as it is being made with gross negligence. Locals of the area also stated that the construction is not being done to build a strong embankment and it will not solve their long suffering from soil erosion.

"What work is going on under which fund we do not know? Out of a sudden one day the local MLA arrived and the construction started. Without installation of the mandatory foundation stone, declaring the budget and scheme of the work ", said Lutfor Rahman Prodhani an Advocate from the area. He also stated that the locals just want a good quality embankment to protect them from the havoc of soil erosion. "We just want to sleep peacefully. We have seen a lot of destruction and shifted many times. We don’t want any more sleepless nights", Prodhani added.

Locals informed that over ten thousand bighas of land have already been eroded and displaced over 900 households and the erosion in the Indo-Bangla bordering areas this year has taken a furious form. “Not only private properties like houses and cultivation land but also many public properties such as schools and roads in these area has been eroded”, said Moinul Hoque Bepari, a resident from the area.

Locals informed that villages in these areas like Namagaon, Satirpar, Sarkar Tila and Majer Gaon has no traces at all, while more than six revenue villages in these area have one one-third to three-forth land area left with them.

“I have seen my agricultural land and my house washed away into the river Gangadhar just in front of my eyes within a span of few days”, Abdul Monnaf a former resident of Namagaon, who is now staying in a makeshift house in the lawn of a villager of an another village said. “I was once a land owner now I had to seek refuge with my family in the lawn of other people. We are living in the mercy of other people”, added Monnaf and informed that thousands of refugees like him have been staying in Durahati, Gaspara, Binnachara and also in Tamarhat area.

Meanwhile, the area consists of Indo-Bangladesh border and the fenced border has also been eroded leaving an open barrier between both the countries.

Locals stated the work should be monitored well and eliminate any corruption involved so that the solution is permanent for the villagers.