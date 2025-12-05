Dhubri researcher selected for Durrell Endangered Species Management Course in Jersey

Dhubri, Dec 5: In a notable achievement for Assam and for India’s conservation community, the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust (DWCT) has selected Dr Joydeep Shil, a senior researcher and project consultant at the Primate Research Centre and Conservation Himalayas in India, for its prestigious Durrell Endangered Species Management Graduate Certificate (DESMAN) course.

Dr Shil hails from Gauripur town of Dhubri district, making the news a special moment of pride for the district.

The confirmation of his selection was formally communicated through an offer letter issued by the DWCT on December 1. As per the official schedule, Dr Shil will attend the intensive DESMAN programme at the Durrell Conservation Academy in Jersey, Channel Islands, from February 16 to May 8, 2026. The qualification is formally validated as a Graduate Certificate by the University of Kent (UK), adding strong academic weight to the training.

Dr Shil’s academic journey has been firmly rooted in primate research and conservation. He completed his PhD from SACON, Coimbatore, where he investigated the feeding ecology and social structure of golden langurs, a species of high conservation concern in the region. His work has significantly contributed to the understanding of primate ecology, behaviour and conservation challenges in Northeast India.

Over the years, Dr Shil has built a robust research profile, with several publications in peer-reviewed journals and book chapters on primate ecology, behaviour and conservation. He has also presented his findings at numerous national and international conferences, where he has not only delivered talks but has also chaired scientific sessions, underscoring his stature in the field.

Beyond academic circles, Dr Shil remains closely connected to grassroots conservation efforts. He is a volunteer member of Nature’s Beckon, a well-known conservation group, and has been actively involved with local communities and students across Assam, conducting awareness activities and educational programmes. His outreach work focuses on nurturing a culture of coexistence and conservation among younger generations and communities living close to wildlife habitats.

Expressing confidence in their chosen candidate, the Trust stated: “We feel that Dr Shil will be an excellent candidate for this intensive course, and that it will greatly help their personal capacity building and their contribution to conservation in India.”

The DESMAN course is recognized worldwide for training conservation professionals and future leaders who work on endangered species management and complex conservation challenges. The programme combines scientific, technical and practical components to equip participants with the advanced skills needed for designing, implementing and managing conservation projects.

For Dhubri and Assam, Dr Shil’s selection is seen as both a recognition of his individual merit and a reflection of the region’s growing role in global conservation discourse. Upon completion of the course, his enhanced skills and international exposure are expected to further strengthen primate and species conservation initiatives in India, particularly in the sensitive and biodiversity-rich landscapes of the Northeast.

Talking to this corresponded, Dr Shil said: “The scholarship provided by the Durrell Trust is an incredible support. It ensures that scientists from developing regions can access world-class training and contribute meaningfully to global conservation efforts.”

He added, “I hope this training will help me bridge science, policy, and community-based conservation so that endangered species in our region receive the long-term protection they urgently need.”





