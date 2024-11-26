Dhubri reels under major solar street lights scam

Dhubri, Nov 26: The Dhubri district is reeling from revelations of a major scam in the distribution of solar-powered street lights under the 5th Assam State Finance Commission (ASFC) scheme for 2018-19. The alleged irregularities came to light after Nikhil Roy, a vigilant resident of the district, filed a Right to Information (RTI) application with the Dhubri Zila Parishad.

The information, delayed by nine months, revealed glaring inconsistencies, including mismatched authority signatures on official documents related to the solar street light distributions. “The list of community-wise solar street lights for 2018- 19 contains authority signatures that don't match the originals. This raises serious questions about the authenticity of the entire scheme,” said Roy.

Roy's concerns extended beyond the solar street light project. In his FIR filed at the Golakganj police station, he flagged potential irregularities in the supply of materials for construction projects under the 15th Finance Grant (ZP Level) scheme. He alleged clear signs of non-supply of materials, casting doubt on the execution of several development projects.

“The signatures on the documents are forged, and the information provided is incomplete. It appears there is a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and cover up irregularities,” Roy stated. He accused the State Public Information Officer (SPIO) of obstructing transparency and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

“This is a clear betrayal of public trust. Solar-powered streetlights were meant to improve the lives of rural residents, but corruption has deprived them of their rightful benefits,” Roy emphasised.