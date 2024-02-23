Dhubri: Protestors block Sagolia highway over West Bengal's brick truck entry restrictions

Dhubri, Feb 23: A large number of protesters, including brick factory owners and truck drivers, blocked the National Highway at Sagolia for hours on Friday, demanding the removal of restrictions imposed by the West Bengal police on the entry of brick-laden trucks from Assam to West Bengal.

The protesters alleged that the West Bengal police had been blocking the entry of trucks carrying bricks from Assam, despite having the required documents, including GST and harassing the drivers in the name of naka checking and entry. They also claimed that the vehicles carrying bricks had been beaten by the Bengal police and that they had to pay a monthly allowance to the police to enter West Bengal.

"Assam's bricks can be entered in West Bengal only if you give a monthly allowance to the West Bengal police. Since yesterday, trucks carrying bricks have been stranded in Sagolia on the Assam-Bengal border. Only trucks that give a monthly allowance to West Bengal police are allowed entry into Bengal," said a brick factory owner.

The protesters demanded that the Assam government intervene in the matter and ensure the smooth movement of brick trucks across the border. They also threatened to intensify their agitation if their demands were not met.

The blockade of the highway caused inconvenience to commuters and disrupted traffic movement.