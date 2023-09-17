Dhubri: Protest erupts at Agomoni Railway Station over stoppage of train

Dhubri, September 17: Hundreds of people, including members of various organizations such as AASU, AKRASU, Garia Mariya Deshi and others, staged a protest at the Agomoni railway station in Dhubri district on Sunday. The protesters demanded the stopping of the New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati train at the Agomoni railway station, which was discontinued by the railway department without any reason. They also demanded the construction of a road through the railway line, for the ease of the public at Agomoni area.

The protesters blocked the railway tracks and raised slogans against the railway department, accusing it of neglecting the needs of the people of Agomoni. They said that they had been requesting the railway department to resume the stoppage of the New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati train at Agomoni station, as it was a convenient option for many passengers. They also said that they had been waiting for a long time for the construction of a road under the railway bridge at three locations, which had been approved earlier by the railway department.

Officials from Dhubri district administration and police administration were present at the protest site along with high ranking officials from the railway department, to curb the protest. They tried to pacify the protesters and assured them that their demands would be looked into. However, the protesters were not satisfied and said that they would continue their agitation until their demands were fulfilled.

The protesters said that they were forced to take this step as they had no other option left. They appealed to the railway department to address their issues as soon as possible and provide better facilities to the people of Agomoni.