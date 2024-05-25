Dhubri Police thwart kidnapping of Bangladeshi nationals; Suspects apprehended

Dhubri, May 25: In a dramatic turn of events, the Dhubri police successfully rescued two Bangladeshi nationals who were kidnapped on May 23, 2024.

The victims, identified as Mostofa Kamal and Rabiul Islam, were abducted from the Aminarchar area and held for a ransom of Rs 15 lakh .

The ordeal began when the kidnappers threatened to end the lives of the victims if the demanded sum was not paid. In a desperate move, a family member of one victim arranged a bank transaction of two lakh rupees, hoping for their safe return. The police, acting on this lead, managed to apprehend the kidnappers in Dhubri town shortly after the captives were released.

Kamal, a 36-year-old from Faridpur Sadar, and Islam, a 27-year-old from Islampur, had entered India on tourist visas for medical treatment. Their visit took a perilous turn when they decided to meet an old friend, Shah Alom whom Islam met at Kolkata in 2021, leading to their capture at Aminarchar and subsequent ransom demand.

The swift action of the Dhubri police led to the recovery of the victims' documents and mobile phones. Four individuals, Akabar Ali, Shah Alom, Asmat Ali, and Askad Ali, all residents of Aminarchar, have been taken into custody in connection with the crime.



