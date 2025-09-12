Dhubri Police reshuffle after Golakganj lathi-charge leaves over 100 injured

Dhubri, Sept 12: In the aftermath of the brutal police lathi-charge on Koch-Rajbongshi protesters in Golakganj that left over a hundred injured, the Dhubri police administration has ordered a sweeping reshuffle, with major changes at Golakganj and Gauripur Police Stations.

According to an official order issued by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Dhubri, on Thursday, Inspector (UB) Navajyoti Roy, previously Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bilasipara Police Station, has been transferred and posted as Circle Inspector (CI) of Golakganj. He has also been given additional charge as OC, Golakganj PS — the epicenter of Wednesday’s unrest.

Meanwhile, Inspector (UB) Ratul Haloi, who was serving as CI, Golakganj, has been shifted to Bilasipara PS as OC. Significant changes have also been made in Gauripur PS. The order further cancelled an earlier transfer of SI Nabajyoti Lahon from Chapar PS to Golakganj PS as temporary OC, signaling a complete overhaul of postings connected to Golakganj.

Police sources said the move was aimed at restoring public confidence and addressing growing resentment after the violence.

Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, who visited the injured in Dhubri on Thursday, confirmed the suspension of the Golakganj OC and announced a DIG-level inquiry into the incident.

The All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU), however, remains defiant and rejected the reshuffle as insufficient.

Its leaders warned that their agitation would intensify unless justice is ensured and those responsible are held accountable.

The violence broke out on Wednesday evening when police resorted to a baton charge on a massive Jor Samadal (protest rally) organised by AKRSU and its West Dhubri district unit.

The demonstrators, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and a separate state for the Koch-Rajbongshi community, had marched from Chilarai College towards Golakganj Bazaar.

As the rally advanced, police and paramilitary personnel stopped the march, triggering a scuffle. Within minutes, security forces baton-charged the crowd, leaving more than a hundred people injured, including women.