Dhubri police rescue 15 migratory ducks from illegal trade

Dhubri, Feb 3: The Dhubri Sadar police rescued 15 migratory ducks from an illegal trader on Friday night near the Aironjongla bazar area near Dhubri town.

The police team, led by Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar, spotted two bamboo baskets containing 15 Ruddy shelducks, also known as Tadorna ferruginea, a species of migratory duck that visits the Brahmaputra River every winter. The police seized the baskets and an E-Rickshaw.



The police handed over the ducks to the Dhubri forest division, which released them into their natural habitat on Saturday morning.



Mehtab Uddin Ahmed, a local environmentalist and birdwatcher, said that the Brahmaputra River is a hotspot for various kinds of migratory birds, especially ducks, geese, and cranes. He said that these birds are an integral part of the ecosystem and need to be protected from poaching and illegal trade.



He also urged the authorities to increase patrolling and awareness campaigns along the river banks to prevent such incidents in the future. He said that the people of Dhubri should take pride in their rich biodiversity and respect the wildlife that visits their region every year.

