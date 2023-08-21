Dhubri Police launches body mass index testing for police personnel

Dhubri, Aug 21: In a bid to ensure the overall health and well-being of its personnel, the Dhubri police force has initiated a comprehensive Body Mass Index (BMI) testing campaign starting today. This initiative encompasses the entire Dhubri district and includes both the Dhubri Police and the Assam Battalion Police.

The BMI testing program commenced at the Dhubri police reserve early this morning and is set to run until August 31 for the Assam Police personnel as well as Assam Battalion Police personnel.

Superintendent Nabin Singh announced that approximately 300 to 350 police personnel will undergo BMI testing on a daily basis. The testing protocol will be repeated after three months to ensure the ongoing health monitoring of the police force.

Superintendent Singh led by example, and participated in the BMI testing alongside his colleagues of all ranks during the inaugural session on Monday.

Dhubri SP Nabin Singh said that if the BMI of any police personnel does not meet the required standards, they will be granted a three-month period to bring their BMI into compliance. Following this duration, they will undergo another BMI test to ensure that the necessary standards are met.