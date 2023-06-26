Dhubri police destroys Rs 4 crore worth of banned drugs

Dhubri, June 26: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Dhubri district police administration destroyed a large quantity of banned drugs at Rangamati area under Gauripur police station on Monday.

The drugs were seized mainly from six police stations in the district, namely Dhubri Sadar, Gauripur, Agamoni, Golakganj, Sapar and Bilasipara, on the basis of 56 cases registered against the drug peddlers.



The destroyed items included almost 4,000 bottles of banned cough syrups, over 35,000 intoxicating tablets, over 1,000 kg of marijuana, almost 90 grams of brown sugar and 25 grams of heroin. The total value of the drugs was estimated to be around Rs 4 crore.



Dhubri Superintendent of Police (SP) Nabin Singh said that the police were committed to eradicate the menace of drug abuse and trafficking from the district and appealed to the public to cooperate with them in this regard.



He said that the police had intensified their operations against the drug network and had arrested several suspects in recent times. He said that the police would continue their efforts to make Dhubri a drug-free district.

