Dhubri: Police constable awarded life imprisonment in murder case

Dhubri, Mar 15: In a significant development, the Additional District and Sessions Judge of Dhubri has pronounced life imprisonment for a police constable involved in a heinous crime.

The verdict delivered by Syed Burhanur Rahman, the Additional District & Sessions Judge, convicted police constable Mukut Ch. Ray, hailing from Devattar Hasdaha village under Golokganj Police Station, who committed a gruesome act on September 17, 2012, during the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Puja.



The victim, Kanika Devi Sharma, a married woman residing in the Devattar Hasdaha village, fell prey to Ray's brutality. What makes this tragedy even more heart-wrenching is that her four-year-old daughter was a witness to the horrifying incident.



After a twelve-year-long legal battle, justice prevailed on Friday when the final verdict was delivered in the Additional District and Sessions Judge Court of Dhubri. Mukut Ch. Ray was found guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to pay a fine of Rs5000/- in Sessions Case/357/2013.



The case was initially registered at Golokganj Police Station on September 21, 2012, as Golakganj PS Case No: 606/2012. The subsequent legal proceedings commenced at the Dhubri District Sessions Court on December 30, 2013.



The victim's family expressed their gratitude to the court for delivering justice. While the scars of this tragic event will never fully heal, the verdict brings a sense of closure to a painful chapter in their lives.

